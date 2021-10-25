Shirley Hamm

Published 4:14 pm Monday, October 25, 2021

By Obituaries

Shirley Hamm

Shirley Hamm, 57, of Portsmouth, died on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Bryon Carmon officiating. Burial will follow in Puckett Cemetery, Pedro.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
To make online condolences to the Miss Hamm’s family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

More News

William Hall

Ruby Butcher

Angel Rowe

Danny Basenback

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your least favorite Halloween candy?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...