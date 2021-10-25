Shirley Hamm

Shirley Hamm, 57, of Portsmouth, died on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Bryon Carmon officiating. Burial will follow in Puckett Cemetery, Pedro.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

