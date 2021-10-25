William Hall

Jan. 2, 1942–Oct. 23, 2021

William “Woody” Hall of Anderson, Indiana, passed away on Oct. 23, 2021, at his residence.

He was born on Jan. 2, 1942, to the late Barney and Alyce (Rollyson) Hall.

Woody was raised in Ironton. He graduated from Ironton High School in 1960 and attended The Ohio State University on a full football scholarship.

After graduating in 1965, he moved to Anderson, Indiana, to work for General Motors as production control supervisor, retiring in 1998 after 35 years of service.

He attended St. Ambrose Catholic Church.

Woody is survived by his wife of 59 years, Stephanie (Scherer) Hall; children, Chris (Leslie) Hall, Jennifer (Steven) Weinzapfel, and their children, Scott and Sydney, Patrick (Tiffany) Hall and their children, Dr. Taylor Hall, Lexi and Nolan; brother, Donald (Maxine) Hall and family; brother in-law, Tony (Cathy) Scherer and family; sister in-law, Shala Black; special niece, Katie (Scherer) McKnight and family; special nephew, Davey Hall and family; friends, Gene and Carol Doon, Paul and Teresa Knight and Don Greco.

The family would like to thank Southern Care Hospice for all of their care.

Services will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory, 515 E. 53rd St., Anderson, Indiana, with burial at East Maplewood Cemetery in Anderson.

Visitation will be on Friday from noon–2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 2801 Lincoln St, Anderson, IN 46016, or to St. Vincent DePaul, 2115 W 25th St, Anderson, IN 46016.

You may post online condolences at www.brownbutzdiedring.com.