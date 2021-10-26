Charlotte Botkins

Nov. 25, 1936–Oct. 23, 2021

Charlotte Katherine Haynes Botkins, 84, of Ironton, passed away Monday, Oct. 23, 2021, at her residence.

The Ironton native was born Nov. 25, 1936, the daughter of the late George Wesley and Aretta (Valentine) Haynes.

Mrs. Botkins attended Coal Grove Schools and a former volunteer foster grandparent at Ironton Schools and was a member of Sharon Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Frederick Botkins; her son, Frederick Lee Botkins and daughter-in-law Barbara Horner Botkins; grandson, Jamie Maynard; grandson, Charles E. Maynard; brothers, Arlie Haynes, George Haynes Jr., Alvie Haynes, Homer Haynes, Oakie Haynes; sisters, Juanita Mullens, Alfreda Ritchea, Corriane Logsdon and Florriane Bailey.

She is survived by her son, Johnnie (Christi) Botkins; daughters, Connie (Charles) Maynard; Pamela (Bill) Henderson, Jewell (David) Hackworth; Terri (Penny) Botkins and Angela (Charlie) Sisler and son Mook Botkins all of Ironton; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; sister, Rosalie Bailey and numerous nieces and nephews.

Charlotte loved being a grandmother, not just to her own, but to the community. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and others who knew her.

Graveside service will be noon Thursday at Botkins Family Cemetery, Rock Hollow Road, Ironton, with Pastor Steve Harvey officiating.

Visitation for friends and family will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the cemetery. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be offered at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.