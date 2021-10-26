DeAnna Bledsoe

DeAnna Dawn Hufford Bledsoe, 37, of Pedro, died on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at King’s Daughters Hospital in Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Lorain Street Gospel Mission, at 330 Lorain St., Ironton, with Rev Roger Friend officiating.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation is 5 p.m. until time of services at the church

The family has entrusted her care to the Taylor Brown family of Brown Funeral Chapel.