DeAnna Bledsoe

Published 11:07 am Tuesday, October 26, 2021

By Obituaries

DeAnna Bledsoe
DeAnna Dawn Hufford Bledsoe, 37, of Pedro, died on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at King’s Daughters Hospital in Ashland, Kentucky.
Funeral services will be 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Lorain Street Gospel Mission, at 330 Lorain St., Ironton, with Rev Roger Friend officiating.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation is 5 p.m. until time of services at the church
The family has entrusted her care to the Taylor Brown family of Brown Funeral Chapel.

More News

Ronald Gaffney II

I Scream Sundae, Hallowbeans Coffee House keep it spooky all year long

2021 Jenco Awards honor service to others

HOME IMPROVEMENT: Continuing the family tradition

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your least favorite Halloween candy?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...