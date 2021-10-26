Donald Rist Jr.

Nov. 19, 1948–Oct. 22, 2021

Donald Edward Rist Jr., of Richmond, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at his home with his family on Oct. 22, 2021.

Don was born Nov. 19, 1948, in Ironton, to the late Donald Edward Rist and Rose Anna Keating Rist. He graduated with honors from St Joseph High School. He went on to attend Ohio University where he obtained a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts degree in Industrial Design.

Upon graduation, he moved to Richmond, Kentucky where he received a Master’s Degree at Eastern Kentucky University. This lead to a 42-year career at EKU during which he worked as staff artist in the Division of News and Publications, art editor, publications editor, associate professor, and associate director in Publications and Marketing retiring in 2014.

Don is survived by his wife, Laura Turley Rist; son Donald (Chip) E. Rist III (Amanda), of Hurricane West Virginia; daughter, Elizabeth Rist (Nathan), of Richmond, Kentucky; brother, Christopher Rist (Rhonda), of Cincinnati; brother-in-law Lou Cloran (Sandy), of Ironton; two sisters-in-law, Diana Schrager (Howard), of Cincinnati, and Kathy Conner (Don), of Ashland Kentucky; two cousins, John F. Rist (Ramona), of Beckley, West Virginia, and Steve Rist (Valerie), of Charleston, West Virginia; 11 nieces and nephews; and 16 great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Josephine “Jody” Rist Cloran.

Visitation will be on 9–11 a.m. Friday at St Mark Catholic Church, Richmond, Kentucky. Funeral services to follow, led by Father Tom Farrell. Burial will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton. Father David Huffman will preside.

Pallbearers will be Roger Rist, Michael Rist, Daniel Rist, Scott Mattmiller, Thad Mattmiller and George Conner.

Honorary pallbearers will be Karl Park, Jack Frost, Mark Madden, George Gagai, Charlie Norton, Howard Schrager and Don Conner.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, St. Mark, Richmond, Ky., or St. Lawrence O’Toole, Ironton, Ohio.

Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home, Richmond, Kentucky, is serving the family.