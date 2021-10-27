IIB Business of the Month honors Wise Guys

Wise Guys restaurant owner Cody Wise began building his business one step at a time.

He was working as bar manager for the Elks and started cooking for his regular patrons. After word got out, people started coming in for meals.

Wise was offered the use of the long-vacant dining area at the front of the Elks during the COVID-19 shutdown and used that time to redecorate the dining room and began offering carry-out meals. With the addition of outside tables and flowers, business has increased because it distinguishes them as a restaurant and not just for Elk members.

Aside from their regular menu, they have home-style dinner specials such as baked steak, spaghetti and meatloaf.

Wise Guys is named for Cody and his two-year-old son, Kysen.

The restaurant is open 11 a.m.–9 p.m., Monday– Saturday.