Jerry Berry

Published 12:49 pm Wednesday, October 27, 2021

By Obituaries

Jerry Lee Berry went home on Oct. 25, 2021.

He was born on July 26, 1942, in Springfield, to the late John (Emerson) Berry and Zelma (Cron) Berry.

He married Sandra (Simpson) in 1963 and was preceded in death by her.

He is survived by sons, Jerry Lee Jr. (Jeannette), Frank Emerson (Janette), and Steven Bradley (Janette); brothers, John Wayne (Mona) and Joey David (Deborah); 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

