Joyce Martin

Joyce Elizabeth Martin, 88, of Proctorville, died on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at her daughter’s home.

Private burial will take place in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements.

