Published 12:48 pm Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Richard Booth

Richard Lee Murdock Booth, 46, of Ironton, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Larissa McAfee Booth.

A Celebration of Life will be 3 p.m. Sunday at South Point Fire Department, South Point, with Terry Wagner officiating.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

