Ironton In Bloom honors two yards for final selection

Banks, Meyers selected for beautiful gardening

Normally, Ironton In Bloom picks one yard a month to be the best the city has to offer.

But for the month of October, two yards have been selected.

IIB’s first winners are Don and Missy Banks, located at 1516 Charlotte St.

Don and Missy’s yard is a beautiful assortment of fall mums, gorgeous roses, stunning hanging baskets as well as a variety of other brightly colored flowers and perfectly placed pumpkins.

They have lived in their home 25 years and have continued to add flower beds throughout the yard.

In addition to flowers, Missy shares her enthusiasm for sports and the holidays in her yard décor.

Missy enjoys working in her outdoor space, in fact, it is one of her favorite hobbies and she is always planning for the next project.

IIB’s second Yard of the Month winners are Ken and Linda Meyers, located at 2427 S. 10th St.

Ken and Linda are members of the IIB team and their love and commitment to the group and to the city is reflected in the hours they spend organizing, designing and planning events for IIB.

They embody the group’s motto of “Planting pride in Ironton,” not just in volunteer time and effort, but in the beautiful landscapes they’ve created at their home.

They built their home in 2019 and have been crafting beautiful garden areas ever since.

Pine, holly, barberry shrubs and limelight hydrangeas provide established color for every season as well as the colorful coneflowers, begonias, canna lilies and dahlias.

Ken enjoys woodworking and includes homemade pieces, which add a bit of fun and whimsical to their gardenscapes.

For the Halloween season, they have added “spooky guests” and night time is an especially good time for a visit.

Ironton in Bloom thanked everyone in the community who nominated and helped them recognize so many of the lovely yards in Ironton this year.

They look forward to seeing what beautiful yards people design in 2022.