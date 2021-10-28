Redwomen win, play for D3 district soccer crown

Published 1:37 am Thursday, October 28, 2021

By Jim Walker


St. Joseph Lady Flyers’ Addie Philabaun (22) moves the ball up the field while Rock Hill Redwomen’s Emmi Stevens 4) applies defensive pressure to steal the ball. After being tied 1-1 in the first half, the Redwomen scored twice in the second half to beat the Lady Flyers 3-1 in the Division 3 district semifinals on Monday. Rock Hill will play Lynchburg-Clay at 5 p.m. Thursday in Waverly in the district finals. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)

Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — The Rock Hill Redwomen keep adding wins and in the process, they keep adding to their historic season.
Having already won a third straight Ohio Valley Conference soccer title, the Redwomen won the program’s first sectional championship last week handily with a 14-0 rout of New Lexington and added one more jewel in their victory crown with a 3-1 win over the St. Joseph Lady Flyers on Monday.
The win means the Redwomen (15-1-2) will play for the district championship against Lynchburg-Clay at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Waverly.
Adding to the historic season was junior Bri Reynolds who scored 2 goals to give her 45 this year and tie the Southeast District record for most goals in a single season.
Reynolds first goal came 8 minutes into the game with an assist from Josie Saleh.
St. Joseph (11-7) battled back and tied the game at the 20-minue mark when Addie Philabaun scored with an assist from Laiken Unger.
Neither team scored the rest of the half and Rock Hill finally broke the tie on a goal by Reynolds and an assist by Saleh with 59:00 on the clock for a 2-1 lead.
The final goal came at the 67-minute mark when Chloe Long scored with an assist from Saleh — her third of the game.
St. Joseph goalkeeper Riley Daniels turned in an outstanding performance with 19 saves as Rock Hill took 22 shots on goal. The Lady Flyers had 4 shots on goal.
St. Joseph 0 1 = 1
Rock Hill 1 2 = 3
First Half
RH – Bri Reynolds (assist Josie Saleh) 8:00
SJ – Addie Philabaun (assist Laiken Unger) 20:00
Second Half
RH – Bri Reynolds (assist Josie Saleh) 59:00
RH – Chloe Long (assist Josie Saleh) 67:00
Game Statistics
Shots on goal – SJ: 4; RH: 22
Goalkeeper saves – SJ: Riley Daniels 19; RH: 0
Corner kicks – SJ: 1; RH: 5

More News

Making the scene frightful

Ironton In Bloom honors two yards for final selection

Armstrong continues to avenge hunger

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown: Working together to reduce rate of suicide in children

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your least favorite Halloween candy?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...