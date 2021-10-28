Redwomen win, play for D3 district soccer crown

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — The Rock Hill Redwomen keep adding wins and in the process, they keep adding to their historic season.

Having already won a third straight Ohio Valley Conference soccer title, the Redwomen won the program’s first sectional championship last week handily with a 14-0 rout of New Lexington and added one more jewel in their victory crown with a 3-1 win over the St. Joseph Lady Flyers on Monday.

The win means the Redwomen (15-1-2) will play for the district championship against Lynchburg-Clay at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Waverly.

Adding to the historic season was junior Bri Reynolds who scored 2 goals to give her 45 this year and tie the Southeast District record for most goals in a single season.

Reynolds first goal came 8 minutes into the game with an assist from Josie Saleh.

St. Joseph (11-7) battled back and tied the game at the 20-minue mark when Addie Philabaun scored with an assist from Laiken Unger.

Neither team scored the rest of the half and Rock Hill finally broke the tie on a goal by Reynolds and an assist by Saleh with 59:00 on the clock for a 2-1 lead.

The final goal came at the 67-minute mark when Chloe Long scored with an assist from Saleh — her third of the game.

St. Joseph goalkeeper Riley Daniels turned in an outstanding performance with 19 saves as Rock Hill took 22 shots on goal. The Lady Flyers had 4 shots on goal.

St. Joseph 0 1 = 1

Rock Hill 1 2 = 3

First Half

RH – Bri Reynolds (assist Josie Saleh) 8:00

SJ – Addie Philabaun (assist Laiken Unger) 20:00

Second Half

RH – Bri Reynolds (assist Josie Saleh) 59:00

RH – Chloe Long (assist Josie Saleh) 67:00

Game Statistics

Shots on goal – SJ: 4; RH: 22

Goalkeeper saves – SJ: Riley Daniels 19; RH: 0

Corner kicks – SJ: 1; RH: 5