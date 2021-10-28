Richard Nicholas Jr.

Richard Dickie Nicholas Jr., 65, of Scottown, died on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his cousin, Deborah Myers.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held 12:30–2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.