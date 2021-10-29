Charles Norris

Charles Richard “Dick” Norris, 79, of South Point, died on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at his daughter’s residence.

He is survived by his wife, Julia Norris.

Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.