Denise Crump

Denise Ann Crump, 64, of Chesapeake, died on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Tom Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be held 10–11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

