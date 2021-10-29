India adds 2 more rookie honors to his list

CINCINNATI — As many expected, Jonathan India’s trophy case is filling up quickly this offseason.

On Thursday, the Cincinnati Reds second baseman received two more top rookie honors when he was named Rookie of the Year by The Sporting News and winner of the Players Choice Award as the National League’s Outstanding Rookie.

Both of these awards were determined based on voting by his fellow Major League players.

Last Friday, India also was presented with Baseball America’s MLB Rookie of the Year award. Earlier this week, India also was one of four Reds to be named as finalists for NL Silver Slugger Awards, which recognize the top offensive performer at each position in each league.

Of course, India remains a frontrunner as well for the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s NL Rookie of the Year Award that’s expected to be announced on Monday, Nov. 15.

India is trying to become the first Red since Scott Williamson in 1999 to win that prestigious honor.