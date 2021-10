Mary May

April 4, 1943– Oct. 25, 2021

Mary Edna May of Ironton, age 78, passed away at St. Mary’s Ironton, on Oct. 25, 2021.

She was born April 4, 1943 to the late Edward and Bessie Harmon Large.

She was the wife of George May.

She was a member of Zoar Baptist Church.

Graveside services were held on Oct. 28, 2021, at Zoar Cemetery, Coal Grove, with Pastor Jim Beals officiating.

O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home handled the arrangements.