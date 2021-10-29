Michael Lawless

Jan. 8, 1957–Oct. 27, 2021

Michael “Mike” Edward Lawless, 64, of The Woodlands, Texas, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Memorial Herman Hospital.

He was born to the late Charles “Buddy” and Barbara (Snead) Lawless of Ironton, on Jan. 8, 1957.

He leaves his wife of 18 years, Diane Lawless; daughter, Andrea Martinez; two grandsons, Brandon Martinez and John Salas; two brothers, Paul (Linda) Lawless and Jeff Lawless; two sisters, Rebecca “Becky” (Ed) Hobson and Teresa (James) Paul; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by one brother, Charles “Danny” Lawless.

Mike was a graduate of Dawson-Bryant High School and attended Saint Joseph’s College with a degree in business.

He diligently worked as a supervisor of many Casa Ole’ Restaurants for 28 years.

In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, watching sports and spending quality time with his family.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday at McNutt Funeral Home.