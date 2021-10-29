Southeast Golf Coaches Boys & Girls All-District Teams
Published 9:29 pm Friday, October 29, 2021
Southeast District Golf
Coaches Association
All-District Team
Division I Boys
1st Team
1. AJ Graham, Marietta
2. Caleb Davis, Warren
3. Grayson Herb, Marietta
4. Nathan Shadik, Athens
5. Nathan Heft, Warren
6. Liam Ritter, Marietta
2nd Team
7. Aiden Fischer, Chillicothe
8. Edward Kehl, Warren
9. Ethan Rasp, Jackson
10. Milan Hall, Athens
11. Aidan Herb, Marietta
12. Logan Offenberger, Marietta
Honorable Mention
Will Schultz, Logan
Jay Choi, Athens
Cole Hungate, Warren
Luke Baumgard, Marietta
Ethan Rice, Jackson
Coach of the Year – Bryan Whittekind, Marietta
Division II Boys
1st Team
1. Kameron Maple, Oak Hill
2. Landon Roberts, Fairland
3. Laith Harnid, Gallia Academy
4. Owen Mault, Wheelersburg
5. Jack Holcomb, Circleville
6. Wesley Potts, McClain
2nd Team
7. Charlie Lewis, Unioto
8. Logan Cummins, Piketon
9. Jace Tucker, Unioto
10. Garrett Wahl, Washington
11. Beau Johnson, Gallia Academy
12. Ethan Stephenson, Fairfield Union
Honorable Mention
Jackson McCommas, Chesapeake
Matt Sheridan, Ironton
Orville Tackett, Northwest
Ben Nichols, Waverly
Alex Cassidy, Portsmouth West
Dylan Collins, Oak Hill
Brady Gill, Wheelersburg
Will Briggs, Wellston
Dilon Riffle, Logan Elm
Eli Radabugh, Vinton County
Jacob Hicks, Westfall
Landon McGee, Meigs
Stanley Viny, Alexander
Brayden Sexton, South Point
Jeremiah Fizer, Fairland
John Wall, Washington
Jon Grondolsky Jr. , Zane Trace
Hunter Cook, Gallia Academy
Brody Morgan, Fairfield Union
Braxton Platt, Unioto
Garrett Brooks, Circleville
Owen Armstrong, Piketon
Coach of the Year- Mark Allen, Gallia Academy
Division III Boys
1st Team
1. Cameron Phillips, Valley
2. Daulton McDonald, Manchester
3. Jacob Smeeks, Belpre
4. Carson Chaney, North Adams
5. T.J. Holt, North Adams
6. Derrick Pell, West Union
2nd Team
7. Mason Jackson, Federal Hocking
8. Jacob Campbell, North Adams
9. Gavin Baker, South Webster
10. Brady Lung, North Adams
11. Eli Ford, Ironton St. Joe
12. Luke Hayslip, Manchester
Honorable Mention
Brenton Ewry, Paint Valley
Davis Kerns, Adena
Austin Blumfield, Valley
Bradyen Popp, Southeastern
Jonathan McDowell, West Union
Bo White, Crooksville
Ethan Taylor, North Adams
Dyland Thomas, Huntington
Cayden Haislop, Beaver Eastern
Logan Bell, Manchester
Tanner Lisle, Southern
Kasey Savoy, Eastern Reedsville
Zack North, Trimble
Carson Moore, Belpre
Gavin Brooker, Waterford
Cam Carpenter, South Webster
Coach of the Year- Adam Poole, Manchester
Division I Girls
1st Team:
1. Libby Aleshire, Miami Trace
2. Saylor Wharff, Marietta
3. Ashley Aldridge, Logan
4. Alyssa Butler, Miami Trace
5. Lisa Liv, Athens
6. Hallis Sturgill, Warren
2nd Team
7. Jillian Stemple, Warren
8. Isabella Fischer, Chillicothe
9. Skylar Radabaugh, Warren
10. Julie Lemaster, Chillicothe
11. Makayla Barnes, Miami Trace
12. Clara Pettit, Warren
Honorable Mention
Emily Reeves, Miami Trace
Addison Betz, Marietta
Carly McCutcheon, Warren
Lia Poling, Logan
Kaltra Woltz, Jackson
Helen Liv, Athens
(CO) Coach of the Year – Andy Biddinger, Warren and Todd Wallace, Miami Trace
Division II Girls
1st Team
1. Maddi Shoults, Westfall
2. Riley McKenzie, Crooksville
3. Morgan Cornwell, Sheridan
4. Meg Saffell, Sheridan
5. Maddi Meadows, Gallia Academy
6. Taylor Ralston, Manchester
2nd Team
7. Carrington McGlothin, Peebles
8. Elaina Seeley, Circleville
9. Sydney Ater, Adena
10. Paige Weiss, Westfall
11. Shauna White, Sheridan
12. Addison Sharp, Fairfield Union
Honorable Mention
Lorena Kennedy, Meigs High School
Mary Lackey, Ironton
Eliza Wilson, Fairfield
Korynne Blanton, West Union
Ryane Bond, Waverly
Lacey Bevins, Beaver Eastern
Leah Ryan, Waterford
Hallie Shea, Wellston
Lexi Deaver, Portsmouth West
Leah Abbott, Valley
Natalie Shope, Zane Trace
Grace Moore, Northwest
Izzy Seeley, Circleville
Jaya Booth, Vinton County
Alexis Belville, Alexander
Ava Messer, South Webster
Maggie Armstrong, Piketon
Addy Burke, Gallia Academy
Kileigh Mitchell, Manchester
Kendahl Pollack, Huntington
Emily Cook, Westfall
Emma Winland, Paint Valley
Olivia Howard, Unioto
Lydia Phipps, Peebles
Sydney Belviue, Fairfield Union
Morgan Warner, Sheridan
Coach of the Year – Kahley Thompson- Sheridan