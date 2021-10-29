Tony Yates

April 2, 1967–Oct. 28, 2021

Tony Ray Yates, 54, of Chesapeake, died on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He was born April 2, 1967, in Huntington, West Virginia, son of the late Wetzel and Linda Massie Yates.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lewis Yates; sister, Paul Yates; and granddaughter, Jazmyn Adkins.

He is survived by a daughter, Tasha Adkins; a son, T.J. Yates; five grandchildren, Ian, Elijah, Gavyn, Grayson and Ayvalene Adkins; a brother, Paul Yates; a sister, Diana Campbell; and several nieces and nephews.

He worked as a service car driver for Nicely’s Towing.

A private memorial service will be held on Tuesday.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.