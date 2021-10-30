BEST OF: Sanborn honored posthumously for photography work

Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 30, 2021

By Staff Reports

Kent Sanborn on the sidelines of Marshall Thundering Herd game.

When photographer Kent Sanborn died on March 4, the loss was felt across the county, where he was a familiar face at local sports games and public events and was well liked by the public.

Freelancing with his company, Southern Ohio Sports Photos, his work was regularly seen on the sports page of The Ironton Tribune for nearly four decades.

Readers paid tribute to Sanborn by naming him as Best Photographer for 2021.

More News

Braves use 2-hitter to beat Astros 2-0

Friday’s Ohio High School Football Scores

OU to have virtual event with Native American scholar

CCTC seeks renewal of levy

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you plan to get a COVID-19 booster shot?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...