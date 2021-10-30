BEST OF: Sanborn honored posthumously for photography work
Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 30, 2021
When photographer Kent Sanborn died on March 4, the loss was felt across the county, where he was a familiar face at local sports games and public events and was well liked by the public.
Freelancing with his company, Southern Ohio Sports Photos, his work was regularly seen on the sports page of The Ironton Tribune for nearly four decades.
Readers paid tribute to Sanborn by naming him as Best Photographer for 2021.