EDITORIAL: Wrap up, and a look ahead

By the time you get the next edition of The Ironton Tribune, another election will be in the books.

This year, we worked to provide as much information as possible on the candidates, with our annual voter guide and hosting a forum for Ironton and Coal Grove council candidates.

We would like to thank all who chose to attend that event.

By making themselves available, those running for office are also ensuring a chance for the public to interact with them and find out their positions.

While this year’s races are nonpartisan and local, looking ahead, 2022 will be a crowded year on the ballot. Multiple countywide offices will be up for a vote, and the ballot will feature regional, statewide and federal races, including governor and U.S. Senate.

As we plan our coverage, we would, as always, like to hear from you. Please reach out to us and let us know what you would like to hear, as far as races prioritized and issues covered.

Your interaction is key and we will do our best to keep the electorate informed.