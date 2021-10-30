Harbor Health hosts Trunk-or-Treat (WITH GALLERY)

Residents at Harbor Health Care in Ironton watched children in colorful costumes visiting for a special Halloween event on Monday.

The nursing home held a Trunk-or-Treat on its parking lot for children of the facility’s employees.

Angie White, who does administration and marketing, said they planned a small scale event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is our first year doing this,“ she said. “We decorated our trunks up and brought in the kids. And we’ve had some residents out here watching them.”