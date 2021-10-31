Saturday’s Ohio High School Football Scores
Published 11:26 pm Saturday, October 30, 2021
Ohio High School Athletic Association
Saturday’s Football Scores
Regular Season
Tol. Christian 48, Lakeside Danbury 32
OHSAA Playoffs
Division IV
Region 13
Girard 49, Gates Mills Gilmour 26
Division V
Region 17
Akr. Manchester 50, Richmond Edison 0
Bellaire 27, Columbiana Crestview 20
Canfield S. Range 45, Rootstown 0
Garrettsville Garfield 28, Magnolia Sandy Valley 13
Kirtland 56, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 0
Mantua Crestwood 22, Burton Berkshire 21
Ravenna SE 42, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 22
Sugarcreek Garaway 40, Rayland Buckeye 10
Region 18
Apple Creek Waynedale 33, Lewistown Indian Lake 21
Bloomdale Elmwood 63, Brooklyn 14
Elyria Cath. 49, Marion Pleasant 7
Findlay Liberty-Benton 14, Lima Bath 3
Genoa Area 16, Richwood N. Union 13
Ottawa-Glandorf 41, Doylestown Chippewa 6
Pemberville Eastwood 49, Kansas Lakota 21
Tontogany Otsego 35, Bucyrus Wynford 7
Region 19
Amanda-Clearcreek 31, Minford 6
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 54, McDermott Scioto NW 7
Gahanna Cols. Academy 21, Baltimore Liberty Union 7
Ironton 49, Wellston 6
Piketon 32, Coshocton 14
Portsmouth 38, Chillicothe Zane Trace 22
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 35, Bishop Ready 6
Wheelersburg 23, Portsmouth W. 14
Region 20=
Camden Preble Shawnee 21, Spring. Greenon 13
Carlisle 34, Reading 23
Cin. Mariemont 40, Blanchester 14
Cin. Taft 13, Cin. Madeira 6
Spring. Shawnee 21, Cin. Purcell Marian 16
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 49, Lees Creek E. Clinton 6
Versailles 49, Cin. Summit Country Day 14
Williamsburg 17, Brookville 14
Division VI
Region 21
Brookfield 26, Hanoverton United 0
Columbia Station Columbia 33, Wellington 6
Creston Norwayne 57, Andover Pymatuning Valley 8
Jeromesville Hillsdale 12, Middlefield Cardinal 7
Leavittsburg LaBrae 48, Garfield Hts. Trinity 8
Mogadore 21, Can. Cent. Cath. 13
New Middletown Spring. 38, Berlin Center Western Reserve 0
Sullivan Black River 15, E. Can. 0
Region 22
Archbold 44, Delta 7
Ashland Crestview 42, Northwood 7
Carey 33, Van Buren 0
Collins Western Reserve 15, Gibsonburg 14
Columbus Grove 35, Tol. Ottawa Hills 0
Defiance Tinora 57, Attica Seneca E. 14
Liberty Center 40, Bluffton 14
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 50, Oregon Stritch 0
Region 23
Barnesville 36, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 6
Beverly Ft. Frye 54, Johnstown Northridge 6
Cols. KIPP 16, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 13
Galion Northmor 28, Fredericktown 14
Nelsonville-York 42, Centerburg 9
Proctorville Fairland 47, Lore City Buckeye Trail 0
W. Jefferson 43, Lucasville Valley 14
Worthington Christian 23, Cols. Africentric 12
Region 24
Anna 17, Spring. NE 3
Cin. Deer Park 57, Cin. Country Day 27
Coldwater 49, Delphos Jefferson 35
Ft. Recovery 40, Arcanum 30
Harrod Allen E. 49, New Paris National Trail 8
Jamestown Greeneview 47, Cin. Gamble Montessori 0
Mechanicsburg 59, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 0
Milford Center Fairbanks 38, Bainbridge Paint Valley 27
Division VII
Region 25
Cuyahoga Hts. 16, Youngs. Valley Christian 13
Dalton 41, Vienna Mathews 0
Independence 44, Toronto 13
Lucas 35, Ashland Mapleton 16
Malvern 34, Lowellville 0
Norwalk St. Paul 48, Greenwich S. Cent. 21
Salineville Southern 36, Plymouth 24
Warren JFK 57, Monroeville 0
Region 26
Antwerp 14, Hamler Patrick Henry 7
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 49, Dola Hardin Northern 13
Edon 28, Spencerville 20
Leipsic 19, Defiance Ayersville 7
Lima Cent. Cath. 13, Convoy Crestview 7
McComb 27, Arlington 0
Waynesfield-Goshen 14, Sycamore Mohawk 13
Region 27
Caldwell 48, New Matamoras Frontier 7
Glouster Trimble 38, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 0
Hannibal River 49, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 6
Howard E. Knox 41, Reedsville Eastern 13
Newark ath. 34, Danville 16
Shadyside 38, Fairfield Christian 9
Sugar Grove Berne Union 56, Zanesville Rosecrans 14
Waterford 33, Bowerston Conotton Valley 0
Region 28
Cin. College Prep. 34, Fayetteville-Perry 3
DeGraff Riverside 55, Portsmouth Sciotoville 7
Ft. Loramie 38, Spring. Cath. Cent. 16
Maria Stein Marion Local 41, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 0
New Bremen 51, Lockland 0
New Madison Tri-Village 56, Miami Valley Christian Academy 6
St. Henry 42, Ansonia 9
Troy Christian 27, Portsmouth Notre Dame 6