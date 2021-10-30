Saturday’s Ohio High School Football Scores

Published 11:28 pm Saturday, October 30, 2021

By The Associated Press

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Saturday’s Football Scores

Regular Season

Tol. Christian 48, Lakeside Danbury 32

OHSAA Playoffs

Division IV

Region 13

Girard 49, Gates Mills Gilmour 26

Division V

Region 17

Akr. Manchester 50, Richmond Edison 0

Bellaire 27, Columbiana Crestview 20

Canfield S. Range 45, Rootstown 0

Garrettsville Garfield 28, Magnolia Sandy Valley 13

Kirtland 56, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 0

Mantua Crestwood 22, Burton Berkshire 21

Ravenna SE 42, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 22

Sugarcreek Garaway 40, Rayland Buckeye 10

Region 18

Apple Creek Waynedale 33, Lewistown Indian Lake 21

Bloomdale Elmwood 63, Brooklyn 14

Elyria Cath. 49, Marion Pleasant 7

Findlay Liberty-Benton 14, Lima Bath 3

Genoa Area 16, Richwood N. Union 13

Ottawa-Glandorf 41, Doylestown Chippewa 6

Pemberville Eastwood 49, Kansas Lakota 21

Tontogany Otsego 35, Bucyrus Wynford 7

Region 19

Amanda-Clearcreek 31, Minford 6

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 54, McDermott Scioto NW 7

Gahanna Cols. Academy 21, Baltimore Liberty Union 7

Ironton 49, Wellston 6

Piketon 32, Coshocton 14

Portsmouth 38, Chillicothe Zane Trace 22

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 35, Bishop Ready 6

Wheelersburg 23, Portsmouth W. 14

Region 20=

Camden Preble Shawnee 21, Spring. Greenon 13

Carlisle 34, Reading 23

Cin. Mariemont 40, Blanchester 14

Cin. Taft 13, Cin. Madeira 6

Spring. Shawnee 21, Cin. Purcell Marian 16

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 49, Lees Creek E. Clinton 6

Versailles 49, Cin. Summit Country Day 14

Williamsburg 17, Brookville 14

Division VI

Region 21

Brookfield 26, Hanoverton United 0

Columbia Station Columbia 33, Wellington 6

Creston Norwayne 57, Andover Pymatuning Valley 8

Jeromesville Hillsdale 12, Middlefield Cardinal 7

Leavittsburg LaBrae 48, Garfield Hts. Trinity 8

Mogadore 21, Can. Cent. Cath. 13

New Middletown Spring. 38, Berlin Center Western Reserve 0

Sullivan Black River 15, E. Can. 0

Region 22

Archbold 44, Delta 7

Ashland Crestview 42, Northwood 7

Carey 33, Van Buren 0

Collins Western Reserve 15, Gibsonburg 14

Columbus Grove 35, Tol. Ottawa Hills 0

Defiance Tinora 57, Attica Seneca E. 14

Liberty Center 40, Bluffton 14

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 50, Oregon Stritch 0

Region 23

Barnesville 36, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 6

Beverly Ft. Frye 54, Johnstown Northridge 6

Cols. KIPP 16, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 13

Galion Northmor 28, Fredericktown 14

Nelsonville-York 42, Centerburg 9

Proctorville Fairland 47, Lore City Buckeye Trail 0

W. Jefferson 43, Lucasville Valley 14

Worthington Christian 23, Cols. Africentric 12

Region 24

Anna 17, Spring. NE 3

Cin. Deer Park 57, Cin. Country Day 27

Coldwater 49, Delphos Jefferson 35

Ft. Recovery 40, Arcanum 30

Harrod Allen E. 49, New Paris National Trail 8

Jamestown Greeneview 47, Cin. Gamble Montessori 0

Mechanicsburg 59, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 0

Milford Center Fairbanks 38, Bainbridge Paint Valley 27

Division VII

Region 25

Cuyahoga Hts. 16, Youngs. Valley Christian 13

Dalton 41, Vienna Mathews 0

Independence 44, Toronto 13

Lucas 35, Ashland Mapleton 16

Malvern 34, Lowellville 0

Norwalk St. Paul 48, Greenwich S. Cent. 21

Salineville Southern 36, Plymouth 24

Warren JFK 57, Monroeville 0

Region 26

Antwerp 14, Hamler Patrick Henry 7

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 49, Dola Hardin Northern 13

Edon 28, Spencerville 20

Leipsic 19, Defiance Ayersville 7

Lima Cent. Cath. 13, Convoy Crestview 7

McComb 27, Arlington 0

Waynesfield-Goshen 14, Sycamore Mohawk 13

Region 27

Caldwell 48, New Matamoras Frontier 7

Glouster Trimble 38, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 0

Hannibal River 49, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 6

Howard E. Knox 41, Reedsville Eastern 13

Newark ath. 34, Danville 16

Shadyside 38, Fairfield Christian 9

Sugar Grove Berne Union 56, Zanesville Rosecrans 14

Waterford 33, Bowerston Conotton Valley 0

Region 28

Cin. College Prep. 34, Fayetteville-Perry 3

DeGraff Riverside 55, Portsmouth Sciotoville 7

Ft. Loramie 38, Spring. Cath. Cent. 16

Maria Stein Marion Local 41, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 0

New Bremen 51, Lockland 0

New Madison Tri-Village 56, Miami Valley Christian Academy 6

St. Henry 42, Ansonia 9

Troy Christian 27, Portsmouth Notre Dame 6

More News

We may never know the impact we have on someone

Braves use back-to-back HRs to beat Astros, take 3-1 Series lead

BEST OF: Wise Guys wins in three Best of Tri-State categories

COVID-19: County still red, but improving

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you plan to get a COVID-19 booster shot?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...