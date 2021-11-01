AP college Football Poll

Published 1:18 am Monday, November 1, 2021

By The Associated Press

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (63) 8-0 1575 1

2. Cincinnati 8-0 1455 2

3. Alabama 7-1 1413 3

4. Oklahoma 9-0 1382 4

5. Michigan St. 8-0 1340 8

6. Ohio St. 7-1 1296 5

7. Oregon 7-1 1233 7

8. Notre Dame 7-1 1067 11

9. Michigan 7-1 1048 6

10. Wake Forest 8-0 1025 13

11. Oklahoma St. 7-1 915 15

12. Auburn 6-2 853 18

13. Texas A&M 6-2 847 14

14. Baylor 7-1 833 16

15. Mississippi 6-2 678 10

16. UTSA 8-0 460 23

17. BYU 7-2 450 25

18. Kentucky 6-2 409 12

19. Iowa 6-2 342 9

20. Houston 7-1 338 –

21. Coastal Carolina 7-1 237 24

22. Penn St. 5-3 182 20

23. SMU 7-1 176 19

24. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 161 –

25. Fresno St. 7-2 151 –

Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh 117, NC State 104, Wisconsin 91, Mississippi St. 79, Arkansas 72, Minnesota 51, San Diego St. 50, Appalachian St. 23, Utah 11, Iowa St. 9, Nevada 2.

More News

NFL Roundup: Saints beat Brady, Bucs

White leads Jets upset of Bengals

Offensive struggles, dropped passes doom Browns in loss to Steelers

Astros beat Braves to stay alive in the World Series

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you plan to get a COVID-19 booster shot?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...