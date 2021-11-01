Brenda Norris

Sept. 18, 1943–Nov. 1, 2021

Brenda Gail Cyrus Norris, 78, of South Point, passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She was born Sept. 18, 1943, in Dehue, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Frank and Priscilla Cyrus.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Norris; one brother, William Cyrus; and one sister, Carol Sue Cyrus.

Brenda was a 1961 graduate of Dawson-Bryant High School and earned her Bachelors and Master Degree in education from Marshall University.

She was a teacher at Fairland and South Point Schools for many years and was a member of South Point United Methodist Church. She was a proud youth leader at South Point United Methodist Church and a Little League softball coach.

Brenda is survived by her two children, James Edward Norris Jr., of Kitts Hill, and Sara Lynn Norris (Jamie) Murnahan, of South Point; one sister, Sarah Garretson, of San Antonio, Texas; one brother, Frank David Cyrus, of Hebron, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Rachel (Stephen) McComas, of South Point, and Reed (Miranda) Murnahan, of South Point; two great-grandchildren, Rhett Alan McComas, of South Point; a baby girl on the way and a special niece and nephew, Cyndi Bolser and John Cyrus.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.