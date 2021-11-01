Brown announces $32,000 to support Lawrence County airpark

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, has announced that the United States Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration has awarded $32,000 to Lawrence County Board of Commissioners.

The funds will provide economic relief to Lawrence County Airpark for operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport. These funds are made possible through the American Rescue Plan, which Brown helped write and pass.

“Ohio airports are vital to supporting travel and commerce in the state,” said Brown. “These investments will help to ensure the safety of Lawrence County Airpark for passengers and help support the local economy.”

The FAA supports public-use airports included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems through the Airport Improvement Program. The program supports projects that improve airport safety, capacity, security and environmental impact. More information about the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program can be found at https://www.faa.gov/airports/aip/overview.