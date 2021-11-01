Jaime Martinez

Jaime “Jimmy” Martinez, 76, of Scottown, died on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Gordan Simpson officiating. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.