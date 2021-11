Mark Wiley

Mark Stephen Wiley, 64, of South Point, died Wednesday Oct. 27, 2021, at Kings Daughter’s Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Wiley.

A memorial gathering will be held 3–5 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

The family recommends masks to be worn.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.