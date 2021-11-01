Mary Ross

Mary Ellen Ross, 64, of Pedro, died on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Rock Massie officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday 5–7 p.m. at the funeral home and Wednesday 10 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

