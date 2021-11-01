Ohio High School Athletic Association Football Playoffs Quarterfinal Pairings

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released the pairings for the regional quarterfinals of the football playoffs, with 224 schools advancing to the second round of the 50th annual postseason tournament.

Divisions I, II, III and IV play on Friday nights, while Divisions V, VI and VII play on Saturday nights. All playoff games begin at 7 p.m. The first and second round games are hosted by the better seeded team. Neutral sites will be used beginning with the third round (regional semifinals) November 12-13.

Ticketing: All OHSAA postseason tournament tickets (in all sports) must be purchased online at www.OHSAA.org/tickets

Spectrum is the official television partner of the OHSAA and will televise several football playoff games each weekend. Their coverage is exclusive. Spectrum will announce its weekly playoff game selections by noon Monday here: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2021/2021-OHSAA-Football-on-Spectrum

OHSAA Football Playoffs – Regional Quarterfinal Pairings

Division I, II, III and IV games are Friday, November 5.

Division V, VI and VII games are Saturday, November 6.

All games kick off at 7 p.m.

Games listed with regional seed and overall record.

Division 1, Region 1

9 Berea-Midpark (7-4) at 1 Lakewood St. Edward (9-1)

5 Massillon Jackson (9-2) at 4 Canton McKinley (7-4)

7 Cleveland Heights (9-2) at 2 Medina (11-0)

6 St. Ignatius (7-4) at 3 Stow-Munroe Falls (9-2)

Division 1, Region 2

8 Perrysburg (8-3) at 1 Marysville (10-0)

5 Centerville (8-3) at 4 Toledo Whitmer (9-2)

7 Dublin Jerome (7-4) at 2 Springfield (9-1)

14 Dublin Coffman (4-7) at 6 Findlay (8-3)

Division 1, Region 3

9 Reynoldsburg (5-5) at 1 Upper Arlington (11-0)

5 Hilliard Darby (8-3) at 4 New Albany (11-0)

7 Hilliard Bradley (6-5) at 2 Pickerington Central (10-1)

6 Pickerington North (8-3) at 3 Gahanna Lincoln (7-2)

Division 1, Region 4

8 Fairfield (6-4) at 1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (8-3)

12 Cincinnati Sycamore (6-5) at 4 Cincinnati Princeton (10-1)

7 Cincinnati Elder (5-5) at 2 Cincinnati St. Xavier (9-2)

6 Milford (7-4) at 3 West Chester Lakota West (9-1)

Division 2, Region 5

8 Painesville Riverside (7-4) at 1 Cleveland Benedictine (7-2)

5 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (9-2) at 4 Hudson (9-2)

7 Willoughby South (8-3) at 2 Macedonia Nordonia (9-2)

6 Austintown-Fitch (7-3) at 3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (7-3)

Division 2, Region 6

8 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (9-2) at 1 Medina Highland (10-1)

12 Toledo St. John’s Jesuit (5-5) at 4 Toledo Central Catholic (9-2)

7 Fremont Ross (8-3) at 2 Avon (9-2)

6 Olmsted Falls (9-2) at 3 Barberton (10-1)

Division 2, Region 7

9 Canal Winchester (7-4) at 1 Sunbury Big Walnut (11-0)

5 Westerville South (8-2) at 4 Massillon Washington (9-2)

7 Uniontown Green (8-3) at 2 North Canton Hoover (9-2)

14 Wooster (6-5) at 6 Dublin Scioto (8-3)

Division 2, Region 8

8 Cincinnati Withrow (9-1) at 1 Piqua (10-0)

13 Riverside Stebbins (6-4) at 5 Trenton Edgewood (8-2)

7 Cincinnati Winton Woods (8-3) at 2 Kings Mills Kings (11-0)

6 Cincinnati La Salle (6-4) at 3 Cincinnati Anderson (9-2)

Division III, Region 9

8 Streetsboro (8-2) at 1 Chardon (11-0)

5 Hubbard (10-1) at 4 Canfield (10-1)

7 Aurora (9-2) at 2 Dover (10-0)

6 Steubenville (9-2) at 3 Chagrin Falls Kenston (10-1)

Division III, Region 10

8 Parma Heights Holy Name (5-5) at 1 Norton (10-0)

5 Parma Padua Franciscan (8-2) at 4 Mansfield Senior (9-2)

7 Tiffin Columbian (7-4) at 2 Millersburg West Holmes (11-0)

6 Medina Buckeye (8-3) at 3 Rocky River (8-3)

Division III, Region 11

8 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (7-4) at 1 Granville (10-0)

5 Columbus Bishop Hartley (9-2) at 4 London (9-2)

7 Columbus Eastmoor Academy (7-3) at 2 Jackson (9-2)

14 Bellefontaine (7-4) at 6 Mount Orab Western Brown (9-2)

Division III, Region 12

9 Lima Shawnee (7-4) at 1 Hamilton Badin (10-0)

13 Dayton Chaminade Julienne (4-5) at 5 St. Mary’s Memorial (9-2)

15 Kettering Archbishop Alter (6-5) at 7 Tipp City Tippecanoe (9-2)

6 Wapakoneta (9-2) at 3 Bellbrook (9-2)

Division IV, Region 13

9 Poland Seminary (8-3) at 1 Beloit West Branch (11-0)

12 Girard (7-4) at 4 Perry (9-2)

7 Cleveland Glenville (8-3) at 2 Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (7-1)

6 Salem (8-3) at 3 Youngstown Ursuline (7-3)

Division IV, Region 14

16 Milan Edison (6-5) at 9 Sandusky Perkins (8-3)

5 La Grange Keystone (9-1) at 4 Port Clinton (10-1)

7 Shelby (9-2) at 2 Clyde (9-2)

11 Wauseon (8-3) at 3 Van Wert (10-1)

Division IV, Region 15

8 Marengo Highland (8-3) at 1 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (11-0)

5 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (7-2) at 4 Heath (9-2)

7 Carrollton (8-3) at 2 St. Clairsville (10-1)

6 Byesville Meadowbrook (9-2) at 3 New Concord John Glenn (7-3)

Division IV, Region 16

8 St. Paris Graham Local (6-3) at 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (11-0)

5 Waverly (9-1) at 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (9-1)

7 West Milton Milton-Union (10-1) at 2 Eaton (10-1)

6 Bethel-Tate (9-1) at 3 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (9-1)

Division V, Region 17

8 Akron Manchester (6-4) at 1 Kirtland (10-0)

5 Bellaire (10-1) at 4 Garrettsville Garfield (11-0)

7 Mantua Crestwood (7-3) at 2 Canfield South Range (11-0)

6 Ravenna Southeast (9-1) at 3 Sugarcreek Garaway (11-0)

Division V, Region 18

8 Pemberville Eastwood (7-2) at 1 Tontogany Otsego (10-0)

13 Apple Creek Waynedale (6-5) at 5 Ottawa-Glandorf (8-3)

10 Genoa Area (6-5) at 2 Elyria Catholic (9-2)

6 Findlay Liberty-Benton (8-2) at 3 Bloomdale Elmwood (9-1)

Division V, Region 19

9 Portsmouth (8-3) at 1 Ironton (10-1)

5 Wheelersburg (8-3) at 4 West Lafayette Ridgewood (10-1)

7 Amanda-Clearcreek (7-4) at 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (7-2)

6 Gahanna Columbus Academy (7-4) at 3 Piketon (10-0)

Division V, Region 20

9 Springfield Shawnee (7-4) at 1 Cincinnati Taft (8-2)

13 Carlisle (6-5) at 5 Versailles (10-1)

7 Cincinnati Mariemont (8-3) at 2 St. Bernard Roger Bacon (8-2)

11 Williamsburg (7-4) at 3 Camden Preble Shawnee (11-0)

Division VI, Region 21

9 Brookfield (7-3) at 1 Leavittsburg LaBrae (10-1)

12 Jeromesville Hillsdale (7-4) at 4 Mogadore (8-3)

7 Sullivan Black River (8-3) at 2 Columbia Station Columbia (10-1)

6 Creston Norwayne (8-3) at 3 New Middletown Springfield (10-1)

Division VI, Region 22

9 Collins Western Reserve (7-3) at 1 Archbold (11-0)

5 Liberty Center (9-2) at 4 Columbus Grove (11-0)

7 North Robinson Colonel Crawford (10-1) at 2 Ashland Crestview (11-0)

6 Defiance Tinora (10-1) at 3 Carey (10-1)

Division VI, Region 23

8 Nelsonville-York (8-3) at 1 Beverly Fort Frye (8-1)

12 Columbus KIPP (7-4) at 4 Barnesville (9-1)

10 Worthington Christian (8-2) at 2 Proctorville Fairland (9-1)

6 Galion Northmor (9-2) at 3 West Jefferson (10-1)

Division VI, Region 24

8 Jamestown Greeneview (7-4) at 1 Mechanicsburg (11-0)

5 Cincinnati Country Day (8-2) at 4 Coldwater (9-2)

10 Milford Center Fairbanks (6-5) at 2 Harrod Allen East (8-3)

14 Fort Recovery (4-7) at 11 Anna (5-6)

Division VII, Region 25

8 Malvern (9-2) at 1 Lucas (9-1)

5 Independence (9-2) at 4 Dalton (9-2)

7 Salineville Southern Local (8-3) at 2 Norwalk St. Paul (9-1)

6 Cuyahoga Heights (6-3) at 3 Warren John F Kennedy (7-2)

Division VII, Region 26

8 Waynesfield-Goshen (9-2) at 1 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (10-1)

5 Leipsic (8-3) at 4 McComb (10-1)

7 Antwerp (9-2) at 2 Edon (10-1)

6 McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (10-1) at 3 Lima Central Catholic (9-2)

Division VII, Region 27

8 Caldwell (6-4) at 1 Newark Catholic (10-1)

5 Glouster Trimble (8-2) at 4 Howard East Knox (9-2)

7 Hannibal River (7-4) at 2 Sugar Grove Berne Union (10-0)

6 Waterford (8-2) at 3 Shadyside (9-1)

Division VII, Region 28

8 Fort Loramie (5-6) at 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-0)

5 Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy (8-2) at 4 De Graff Riverside (8-3)

7 New Bremen (8-3) at 2 New Madison Tri-Village (10-1)

14 Troy Christian (7-4) at 6 St. Henry (8-3)