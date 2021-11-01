OHSAA Area Football Playoff Matchups
Published 1:03 am Monday, November 1, 2021
Ironton Fighting Tigers
Ironton 40 Wheelersburg 6
Ironton 13 Jackson 10
Ironton 20 Fairland 14
Ironton 7 Cin. Moeller 25
Ironton 36 South Point 0
Ironton 56 Chesapeake 7
Ironton 54 Rock Hill 6
Ironton 48 Coal Grove 0
Ironton 43 Gallipolis 0
Ironton 36 Portsmouth 9
DIVISION 5 PLAYOFFS
Ironton 49 Wellston 6
Record: 10-1
Portsmouth Trojans
Portsmouth 35 Lucasville Valley 3
Portsmouth 34 Portsmouth West 7
Portsmouth 56 Cin. Deer Park 29
Portsmouth 41 Rock Hill 7
Portsmouth 34 Gallipolis 35
Portsmouth 42 Coal Grove 20
Portsmouth 44 Chesapeake 12
Portsmouth 14 Fairland 15
Portsmouth 49 South Point 13
Portsmouth 9 Ironton 36
DIVISION 5 PLAYOFFS
Portsmouth xx Zane Trace xx
Record: 8-3
Fairland Dragons
Fairland 28 Ports. West 27
Fairland 55 Oak Hill 7
Fairland 14 Ironton 20
Fairland DNP Tolsia, W.Va.
Fairland 42 Rock Hill 6
Fairland 22 Col. South 14
Fairland 41 South Point 7
Fairland 15 Portsmouth 14
Fairland 49 Coal Grove 13
Fairland 42 Chesapeake 0
DIVISION 5 PLAYOFFS
Ironton 47 Buckeye Trail 0
Record: 9-1
Worthington Christian Warriors
Wrth. Christian 21 Southeastern 14
Wrth. Christian 6 Dayton Christian 0
Wrth. Christian 30 Miami Valley 16
Wrth. Christian Centerburg canceled
Wrth. Christian 31 Fisher Catholic 17
Wrth. Christian 3 Lima Catholic 50
Wrth. Christian 57 Fairfield Christian 15
Wrth. Christian 14 Berne Union 40
Wrth. Christian 51 Bishop Rosecrans 20
Wrth Christian 70 Grove City Christians 49
DIVISION 5 PLAYOFFS
Wrth. Christian 23 Col. Africentric 12
Record: 8-2