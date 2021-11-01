OHSAA Area Football Playoff Matchups

Published 1:03 am Monday, November 1, 2021

By Staff Reports

Ironton Fighting Tigers

Ironton 40 Wheelersburg 6

Ironton 13 Jackson 10

Ironton 20 Fairland 14

Ironton 7 Cin. Moeller 25

Ironton 36 South Point 0

Ironton 56 Chesapeake 7

Ironton 54 Rock Hill 6

Ironton 48 Coal Grove 0

Ironton 43 Gallipolis 0

Ironton 36 Portsmouth 9

DIVISION 5 PLAYOFFS

Ironton 49 Wellston 6

Record: 10-1

Portsmouth Trojans

Portsmouth 35 Lucasville Valley 3

Portsmouth 34 Portsmouth West 7

Portsmouth 56 Cin. Deer Park 29

Portsmouth 41 Rock Hill 7

Portsmouth 34 Gallipolis 35

Portsmouth 42 Coal Grove 20

Portsmouth 44 Chesapeake 12

Portsmouth 14 Fairland 15

Portsmouth 49 South Point 13

Portsmouth 9 Ironton 36

DIVISION 5 PLAYOFFS

Portsmouth xx Zane Trace xx

Record: 8-3

Fairland Dragons

Fairland 28 Ports. West 27

Fairland 55 Oak Hill 7

Fairland 14 Ironton 20

Fairland DNP Tolsia, W.Va.

Fairland 42 Rock Hill 6

Fairland 22 Col. South 14

Fairland 41 South Point 7

Fairland 15 Portsmouth 14

Fairland 49 Coal Grove 13

Fairland 42 Chesapeake 0

DIVISION 5 PLAYOFFS

Ironton 47 Buckeye Trail 0

Record: 9-1

Worthington Christian Warriors

Wrth. Christian 21 Southeastern 14

Wrth. Christian 6 Dayton Christian 0

Wrth. Christian 30 Miami Valley 16

Wrth. Christian Centerburg canceled

Wrth. Christian 31 Fisher Catholic 17

Wrth. Christian 3 Lima Catholic 50

Wrth. Christian 57 Fairfield Christian 15

Wrth. Christian 14 Berne Union 40

Wrth. Christian 51 Bishop Rosecrans 20

Wrth Christian 70 Grove City Christians 49

DIVISION 5 PLAYOFFS

Wrth. Christian 23 Col. Africentric 12

Record: 8-2

