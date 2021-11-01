Una Chaney

Una Chaney

Una Faye (Buskirk) Chaney, 81, of Ironton, died on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Brother Dave Schug and Brother Chad Pemberton officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton.

Visitation will be noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.
