Vikings fall just short in 16-13 D6 playoff loss to Jaguars

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — The Symmes Valley Vikings needed just one more big play.

It didn’t come.

The Vikings were down but drove inside the 20-yard line only to have the drive stall. The inability to convert in that drive enabled the KIPP Columbus Jaguars to hold on for a 16-13 win on Saturday in the first round of the Division 6 playoffs.

“I was very happy with the way our kids competed. We had our chances. We have made one more play against teams we’ve played and won. This time, they made one more play than we did,” said Vikings’ coach Rusty Webb.

“They were very quick and very athletic. They were a very good team. Most of their 222 yards came on four plays. They had a big line and good speed.”

Tymir Wynn ran 17 times for 122 yards and both touchdowns for KIPP with Antonio Cambell getting 106 yards on 9 carries. The Jaguars had 222 total yards but only 3 through the air.

The Vikings had 162 total yards with 138 rushing led by Grayson Walsh with 49 yards on 17 attempts and a touchdown. Ethan Patterson had 42 yards on 8 carries and Levi Best had 41 yards on 10 tries.

Walsh was 4-of-9 passing for 24 yards and an interception. Brayden Webb had one catch for 18 yards.

The Vikings forced a three-and-out to start the game and then drove 64 yards in 9 plays to take the lead. Best bolted 25 yards for the score and Gavan Yates added the conversion with 10:34 on the clock.

Symmes Valley drove into KIPP territory but an interception gave the Jaguars the ball at the 30-yard line.

KIPP scored just 3 plays later and Wynn raced 51 yards for a touchdown and his conversion run put the Jaguars ahead 8-7 with 2:29 left in the quarter.

KIPP fumbled a punt and the Vikings recovered at the 6-yard line. Walsh scored 3 plays later on a 1-yard keeper and it was 13-8 with 7:01 left in the half.

The score remained unchanged until the first play of the fourth quarter when Wynn ran 10 yards for the TD. Cameron Frazier ran for the conversion and a 16-13 lead.

Symmes Valley ends the season 9-1 and Webb had nothing but praise for his team.

“We were SOC champs, had our first undefeated in 32 years and we had to do it in Division 6 and I couldn’t be any more proud of my kids. This senior class had a great run. I can’t say enough nice things about them,” said Webb.

“And they will be missed.”

KIPP will play at Barnesville in the next round.

KIPP Columbus 0 8 0 8 = 16

Sym. Valley 7 6 0 0 = 13

First Quarter

SV – Levi Best 25 run (Gavan Yates kicks) 10:34

Second Quarter

KC – Tymir Wynn 51 run (Tymir Wynn run) 2:29

SV – Grayson Walsh 1 run (kick failed) 7:01

Fourth Quarter

KC – Tymir Wynn 10 run (Cameron Frazier run) 11:59

——

KC SV

First downs 10 8

Rushes-yards 219 138

Passing yards 3 24

Total yards 222 162

Cmp-Att-Int 1-5-0 4-9-1

Fumbles-lost 3-1 1-0

Penalties-yards 11-98 10-78

Punts-average 5-26.0 4-38.0

Time of Possession 23:39 24:21

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —KIPP: Tymir Wynn 17-122 2TD, Antonio Cambell 9-106, Jalen Love 2-11, Cameron Frazier 4-1, Dayvone Lowe 1-1, Christian Brown 1-0; Symmes Valley: Levi Best 10-41, Grayson Walsh 17-49, Levi Niece 3-6, Ethan Patterson 8-42.

PASSING — KIPP: Tymir Wynn 1-5-0 3; Symmes Valley: Grayson Walsh 4-9-1 24.

RECEIVING — KIPP: Xavier Ferguson 1-3; Symmes Valley: Levi Best 1-minus 2, Ethan Patterson 1-0, Brayden Webb 1-18, Sam McCleese 1-8.