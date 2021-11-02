Alberta Dillon

July 24, 1924–Nov. 1, 2021

Alberta Dillon, 97 of Franklin Furnace, passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Bristol Village, Waverly.

Mrs. Dillon was born July 24, 1924, in Lawrence County, a daughter to the late Arthur and Almeda (Thornton) McCarley.

She was preceded in death on July 14, 2018 by her loving husband, Arthur “Tuck” Dillon, whom she married Feb. 7, 1943.

Mrs. Dillon was a graduate of Dawson Bryant High School and was a retired cafeteria worker for Dawson Bryant Local Schools.

She was a faithful pastor wife for over 50 years and a member of Zoar Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by son, Arthur Anthony Dillon; sister, Marjorie McKenzie; three brothers, Bill McCarley, Arwine McCarley and Arthur McCarley Jr. and grandson, Scott Ross.

Survivors left to cherish her memory are daughter-in-law and caregiver for the past three years, Bonnie Dillon, of Piketon; grandchildren, Tim Dillon, Tommy Dillon, Martina Hicks, Beth Ross, Joe Ross, and Jim Garrison; two daughters, Dianna Garrison, of Illinois and Patricia Ann Keller, of Ironton; several great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren

Funeral service will be noon Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, with Pastor James Beal officiating; burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. Friday until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.