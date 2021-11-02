BEST OF: Decades of service earns reliable shop another win

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 2, 2021

By Heath Harrison

Employee Jasmine Lander works on a display at A Touch of Grace in Ironton. The shop was voted Best Florist by readers of The Ironton Tribune. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Winning as Best Florist in The Ironton Tribune’s annual Best of the Tri-State voting this year was nothing new for staff of A Touch of Grace.

They have established a bond with their customers that has earned them the honor several times in years past.

The floral shop, located at 123 S. 3rd St. in Ironton is owned by Tim Hackworth and his wife, Kim.

“We’ve been in business 26 years,” he said.

Over that time, he said the biggest challenge has been working to stay on top of trends in the business.

Hackworth said the shop gets called on for a variety of needs.

“People come for weddings, funerals, special occasions, and for hospitals,” he said. “And we also do homecomings and proms.”

In addition to flowers, the shop sells a variety of gift items and does deliveries.

Hackworth said that, while a large amount of their customers come from the Tri-State area, thanks to online business, they serve people nationally.

“We have customers as far as Texas, the Carolinas and the state of Washington,” he said.

Currently, the shop has a staff of five, Hackworth said, consisting of family members and employees.

He said demand keeps them busy and they would like to increase staff.

“We are always looking for employees,” he said.

Hackworth said he is appreciative of receiving the honor yet again from readers of The Ironton Tribune.

“We would like to say thanks to our customers and the community for their continuing support over the years and for giving us the confidence to be able to fulfill their needs,” he said.

Brenda Norris

