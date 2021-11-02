Deborah Johnston

Deborah Lynn Johnston, 65, of Willow Wood, died on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Herbert “Gail” Johnston.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Jason Salmons officiating. Burial will follow in Ray Cemetery, West Hamlin, West Virginia.

Visitation will be 1–2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.