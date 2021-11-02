FOOD: Blueberry, Avocado & Banana Muffins, Simple Egg Salad Sandwich

Blueberry, Avocado & Banana Muffins

• 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

• 1 cup rolled oats

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 medium banana (about 1/3 cup), peeled

• 1 large avocado (about 3/4 cup), peeled and pitted

• 3/4 cup unsweetened applesauce

• 1 large egg

• 1/4 cup milk

• 1 cup blueberries

Preheat oven to 350˚F. Prepare standard muffin tin with paper liners.

In bowl, whisk flour, oats, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

In separate bowl, mash banana and avocado together. Add applesauce, egg and milk. Stir to combine then stir into flour mixture. Fold in blueberries and divide batter into prepared muffin tins.

Bake 25-30 minutes. Allow to cool completely. Store leftovers in airtight container up to 3 days.

Simple Egg Salad Sandwich

• 6 large hard-boiled eggs, peeled

• 1/4 cup mayonnaise

• 1 tablespoon lemon juice

• 1 tablespoon yellow mustard

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

• 1/2 cup finely chopped celery

• 1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions

• 8 slices rustic wheat bread

• 4 lettuce leaves

Chop eggs. In medium bowl, mix mayonnaise, lemon juice, mustard, salt and pepper. Add chopped eggs, celery and green onions; mix well.

Refrigerate, covered, to blend flavors.

Serve on wheat bread with lettuce leaves.