Ricky Browning

April 15, 1959–Oct. 31, 2021

Ricky A. Browning, 62, of Ironton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Ricky was born April 15, 1959, in Ironton, a son to the late Kenneth and Ruth (Lavonia) Browning.

He is survived by his wife Angela Marie (Magyarosi) Browning, whom he married April 26, 1986.

Ricky was a graduate of Ironton High School and was a dedicated employee for Food Fair in Coal Grove, where he worked for eight-plus years.

Ricky enjoyed hunting, boating, fishing, wood working, singing, Elvis and eating his wife’s cooking.

He loved raising his chickens and rabbits.

He also enjoyed his family and loved spending time with them.

Those left to cherish his memory are three sons, Kenneth (Tera) Browning, of Wilmington, Joe (Hannah) Spires, of Grove City, and Kameron Browning, of Ironton; daughter, Marci (Travis) Spires, of Ironton; two sisters, Kenna Maynard and Kimmy Wagner, both of Ironton; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, family members and friends who will miss him dearly.

Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday from 4–6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral services will follow Thursday at 6 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Chad Pemberton officiating.

Burial will follow at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ashland Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave. Ashland, Kentucky 41144.

