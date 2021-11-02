Sally Willis

Sally Willis

Sally Childers Willis, 74, of Proctorville, died on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Wyngate Proctorville.

Memorial service will be 3:30 p.m. Friday at Beulah Baptist Church, Proctorville. Visitation will be from 3–3:30 p.m. Friday at the church.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary’s Foundation, 2900 1st Ave. Huntington, WV, 25702 or at mountainhealthfoundations.org/donate.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.