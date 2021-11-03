2021 Lawrence County election results
Published 12:45 am Wednesday, November 3, 2021
* denotes winner
City and village races
Member of Council Village of Athalia
* E. Denise Breen – 18.47%
* Jason A. Chapman – 17.57%
* Alexandria Swiger – 16.67%
* Meredith Hope Johnson – 15.77%
Gary A. Simpson – 14.41%
Roger D. Camp – 12.61%
Eric JL Webb – 4.5%
Member of Council Village of Chesapeake
* Jacob Wells – 28.24%
* Lisa Blake – 25.46%
* Drew Griffin – 24.54%
* Nathan Ittig – 21.76%
Member of Council Village of Coal Grove
* Kimberly McKnight – 25.74%
* Frederick Phillip Roush – 18.86%
* Andy Holmes – 17.08%
* Gregory Massie – 16.31%
Jay Sherman – 11.04%
Bill Moore – 7.73%
David Bush – 3.23%
Member of Council Village of Hanging Rock
* David Hopper 34 50.75%
* Timothy M. Dickens 33 49.25%
Member of Council City of Ironton
* Craig Harvey – 22.37%
* Chris Perry – 20.72%
* Nate Kline – 19.12%
* Bob Cleary – 15.26%
Yvonne DeKay Sinnott – 12.99%
Julie Diane Pate – 9.54%
Member of Council Village of Proctorville
* Jonathan Buchanan – 42.27%
* John Mayes – 29.90%
* Pamela Legg – 27.84%
Member of Council Village of South Point
* Brad Adkins – 31.20%
* Mary Cogan – 30.56%
* Marlene Arthur – 28.57%
Township races
Township Trustees Township of Aid
* George Gabriel Patterson – 50.63%
* Brian Pancake – 49.37%
Township Trustees Township of Decatur
* Ronnie Cox – 51.31%
* Tim Blagg – 48.69%
Township Trustees Township of Elizabeth
* Rickey Cox – 30.41%
* Sadie Sparks – 28.23%
Kevin Wilds – 23.27%
George Mullins – 18.09%
Township Fiscal Officer UTE 3-31-24 Township of Elizabeth
* Kathy Bamer – 100%
Township Trustees Township of Fayette
* Mike Jones – 39.85%
* Mike Finley – 39.04%
Tim McMaster – 21.11%
Township Trustees Township of Hamilton
* Bob Blankenship – 52.03%
* Forrest E. Kerns, Jr. – 47.97%
Township Trustees Township of Lawrence
* Larry Pernestti – 37.28%
* Brent Dickess – 36.12%
Mark Harper – 26.60%
Township Trustees Township of Mason
* Steven S. Colegrove – 50.27%
* Jeff Estep – 49.73%
Township Trustees Township of Perry
* Barry Blankenship – 25.56%
* George Derek Rowe – 23.31%
William Nance – 16.75%
Teresa Waller Lawless – 16.64%
Scott M. Black – 9.37%
Ron Meadows – 8.37%
Township Trustees Township of Rome
* Mark Bailey – 41.12%
* Brian Pinkerman – 36.39%
Chancie Love – 22.49%
Township Trustees Township of Symmes
* Ronald Hatfield – 64.44%
* Sammy Mitchell – 35.56%
Township Trustees Township of Union
* Cole Webb – 58.17%
* Jason Forbush – 41.83%
Township Trustees Township of Upper
* Randall E. Wise – 27.04%
* Tony Sites – 24.08%
Michael McDaniels – 22.35%
David Rowe – 14.34%
Ralph Waller – 12.18%
Township Trustees Township of Washington
* Jerry Kelly – 51.67%
* Mike Freeman – 48.33%
Township Trustee UTE 12-31-23 Township of Washington
* Douglas R. Dickens – 100%
Township Trustees Township of Windsor
* Norman R. Humphrey II – 32.28%
* Robert E. Burcham – 29.78%
Nick Catalogna – 22.79%
Larry Delawder – 15.15%
School board races
Member of Governing Board of ESC Lawrence County ESC
* Phil Carpenter – 36.46%
* Ray Malone – 32.10%
* Carla Salyer – 31.43%
Member of Board of Education Chesapeake Exempted
* Bobby Hamlin – 47.61%
* Ron Saunders – 27.52%
Jeanne T. Harmon – 24.87%
Member of Board of Education UTE 12-31-23 Chesapeake EVSD
* Kyle Webb – 100%
Member of Board of Education Dawson Bryant LSD
* Jamie Murphy – 35.39%
* Debra G. Drummond – 32.51%
* Brady R. Harrison – 32.09%
Member of Board of Education Fairland LSD
* Jeff Bennett – 36.94%
* Gary Sowards – 32.90%
* Martin Appleton – 30.15%
Member of Board of Education Ironton CSD
* Kevin Hacker -38.93%
* Rae Ann Witt – 32.28%
Ralph Huff – 28.79%
Member of Board of Education Rock Hill LSD
* Phillip Bailey – 33.47%
* Dennis Hankins – 25.46%
Keith Harper – 24.71%
Kimberly Prince Clark – 16.36%
Member of Board of Education South Point LSD
* Tifanie Arbogast – 39.58%
* Josh Parker – 38.39%
Austin Johnson – 22.03%
Member of Board of Education Symmes Valley LSD
* Josh Saunders – 25.87%
* Uriah Cade – 24.21%
* Derek L. Wilson – 19.98%
Steven D. Brown – 17.23%
Tammie L. Myers – 12.71%
Member of Governing Board of ESC 12-31-23 South Central Ohio ESC
Write-In Totals – 100%
Member of Board of Education Oak Hill Union LSD
* Joe Elcess – 36.00%
* Michael French, Jr. – 34.67%
* Paula Stewart – 29.33%
Levy and ballot measures
Chesapeake Village Tax Levy Police
* For the Tax Levy – 57.29%
Against the Tax Levy – 42.71%
Village of Proctorville Tax Levy Current Expenses
* For the Tax Levy – 65.38%
Against the Tax Levy – 34.62%
Village of Proctorville Tax Levy Fire
* For the Tax Levy – 67.92%
Against the Tax Levy – 32.08%
Fayette Township Tax Levy Fire
* For the Tax Levy – 68.39%
Against the Tax Levy – 31.61%
Perry Township Tax Levy Fire
* For the Tax Levy – 58.14%
Against the Tax Levy – 41.86%
Rome Township Tax Levy Fire
* For the Tax Levy – 65.26%
Against the Tax Levy – 34.74%
Upper Township Tax Levy Fire
* For the Tax Levy – 67.07%
Against the Tax Levy – 32.93%
Lawrence County JVSD Tax Levy (Collins Career Technical Center)
* For the Tax Levy – 55.51%
Against the Tax Levy – 44.49%
Local Option Weymouth Hill Event Venue 0520 UPPER #3
* YES – 64.93%
NO – 35.07%
Local Option Weymouth Hill Event Venue Sunday 0520 UPPER #3
* YES – 56.82%
NO – 43.18%