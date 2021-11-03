2021 Lawrence County election results

Published 12:45 am Wednesday, November 3, 2021

By Staff Reports

Workers unload containers of ballots as they are brought into the Lawrence County Courthouse on Tuesday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

* denotes winner

 City and village races

 Member of Council Village of Athalia

* E. Denise Breen – 18.47%

* Jason A. Chapman – 17.57%

* Alexandria Swiger – 16.67%

* Meredith Hope Johnson – 15.77%

Gary A. Simpson – 14.41%

Roger D. Camp – 12.61%

Eric JL Webb – 4.5%

Member of Council Village of Chesapeake

* Jacob Wells – 28.24%

* Lisa Blake – 25.46%

* Drew Griffin – 24.54%

* Nathan Ittig – 21.76%

Member of Council Village of Coal Grove

* Kimberly McKnight – 25.74%

* Frederick Phillip Roush – 18.86%

* Andy Holmes – 17.08%

* Gregory Massie – 16.31%

Jay Sherman – 11.04%

Bill Moore – 7.73%

David Bush – 3.23%

Member of Council Village of Hanging Rock

* David Hopper 34 50.75%

* Timothy M. Dickens 33 49.25%

Member of Council City of Ironton

* Craig Harvey – 22.37%

* Chris Perry – 20.72%

* Nate Kline – 19.12%

* Bob Cleary – 15.26%

Yvonne DeKay Sinnott – 12.99%

Julie Diane Pate – 9.54%

Member of Council Village of Proctorville

* Jonathan Buchanan – 42.27%

* John Mayes – 29.90%

* Pamela Legg – 27.84%

Member of Council Village of South Point

* Brad Adkins – 31.20%

* Mary Cogan – 30.56%

* Marlene Arthur – 28.57%

 

Township races 

Township Trustees Township of Aid

* George Gabriel Patterson – 50.63%

* Brian Pancake – 49.37%

Township Trustees Township of Decatur

* Ronnie Cox – 51.31%

* Tim Blagg – 48.69%

Township Trustees Township of Elizabeth

* Rickey Cox – 30.41%

* Sadie Sparks – 28.23%

Kevin Wilds – 23.27%

George Mullins – 18.09%

Township Fiscal Officer UTE 3-31-24 Township of Elizabeth

* Kathy Bamer – 100%

Township Trustees Township of Fayette

* Mike Jones – 39.85%

* Mike Finley – 39.04%

Tim McMaster – 21.11%

Township Trustees Township of Hamilton

* Bob Blankenship – 52.03%

* Forrest E. Kerns, Jr. – 47.97%

Township Trustees Township of Lawrence

* Larry Pernestti – 37.28%

* Brent Dickess – 36.12%

Mark Harper – 26.60%

Township Trustees Township of Mason

* Steven S. Colegrove – 50.27%

* Jeff Estep – 49.73%

Township Trustees Township of Perry

* Barry Blankenship – 25.56%

* George Derek Rowe – 23.31%

William Nance – 16.75%

Teresa Waller Lawless – 16.64%

Scott M. Black – 9.37%

Ron Meadows – 8.37%

Township Trustees Township of Rome

* Mark Bailey – 41.12%

* Brian Pinkerman – 36.39%

Chancie Love – 22.49%

Township Trustees Township of Symmes

* Ronald Hatfield – 64.44%

* Sammy Mitchell – 35.56%

Township Trustees Township of Union

* Cole Webb – 58.17%

* Jason Forbush – 41.83%

Township Trustees Township of Upper

* Randall E. Wise – 27.04%

* Tony Sites – 24.08%

Michael McDaniels – 22.35%

David Rowe – 14.34%

Ralph Waller – 12.18%

Township Trustees Township of Washington

* Jerry Kelly – 51.67%

* Mike Freeman – 48.33%

Township Trustee UTE 12-31-23 Township of Washington

* Douglas R. Dickens – 100%

Township Trustees Township of Windsor

* Norman R. Humphrey II – 32.28%

* Robert E. Burcham – 29.78%

Nick Catalogna – 22.79%

Larry Delawder – 15.15%

 

School board races

Member of Governing Board of ESC Lawrence County ESC

* Phil Carpenter – 36.46%

* Ray Malone – 32.10%

* Carla Salyer – 31.43%

Member of Board of Education Chesapeake Exempted

* Bobby Hamlin – 47.61%

* Ron Saunders – 27.52%

Jeanne T. Harmon – 24.87%

Member of Board of Education UTE 12-31-23 Chesapeake EVSD

* Kyle Webb – 100%

Member of Board of Education Dawson Bryant LSD

* Jamie Murphy – 35.39%

* Debra G. Drummond – 32.51%

* Brady R. Harrison – 32.09%

Member of Board of Education Fairland LSD

* Jeff Bennett – 36.94%

* Gary Sowards – 32.90%

* Martin Appleton – 30.15%

Member of Board of Education Ironton CSD

* Kevin Hacker -38.93%

* Rae Ann Witt – 32.28%

Ralph Huff – 28.79%

Member of Board of Education Rock Hill LSD

* Phillip Bailey – 33.47%

* Dennis Hankins – 25.46%

Keith Harper – 24.71%

Kimberly Prince Clark – 16.36%

Member of Board of Education South Point LSD

* Tifanie Arbogast – 39.58%

* Josh Parker – 38.39%

Austin Johnson – 22.03%

Member of Board of Education Symmes Valley LSD

* Josh Saunders – 25.87%

* Uriah Cade – 24.21%

* Derek L. Wilson – 19.98%

Steven D. Brown – 17.23%

Tammie L. Myers – 12.71%

Member of Governing Board of ESC 12-31-23 South Central Ohio ESC

Write-In Totals – 100%

Member of Board of Education Oak Hill Union LSD

* Joe Elcess – 36.00%

* Michael French, Jr. – 34.67%

* Paula Stewart – 29.33%

 

Levy and ballot measures

Chesapeake Village Tax Levy Police

* For the Tax Levy – 57.29%

Against the Tax Levy – 42.71%

Village of Proctorville Tax Levy Current Expenses

* For the Tax Levy – 65.38%

Against the Tax Levy – 34.62%

Village of Proctorville Tax Levy Fire

* For the Tax Levy – 67.92%

Against the Tax Levy – 32.08%

Fayette Township Tax Levy Fire

* For the Tax Levy – 68.39%

Against the Tax Levy – 31.61%

Perry Township Tax Levy Fire

* For the Tax Levy – 58.14%

Against the Tax Levy – 41.86%

Rome Township Tax Levy Fire

* For the Tax Levy – 65.26%

Against the Tax Levy – 34.74%

Upper Township Tax Levy Fire

* For the Tax Levy – 67.07%

Against the Tax Levy – 32.93%

Lawrence County JVSD Tax Levy (Collins Career Technical Center)

* For the Tax Levy – 55.51%

Against the Tax Levy – 44.49%

Local Option Weymouth Hill Event Venue 0520 UPPER #3

* YES – 64.93%

NO – 35.07%

Local Option Weymouth Hill Event Venue Sunday 0520 UPPER #3

* YES – 56.82%

NO – 43.18%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

