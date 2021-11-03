Burlington Elementary hosts Halloween parade (WITH GALLERY)

Rain forces other events to cancel, reschedule

BURLINGTON — Last week’s rain led to cancellations and rescheduling of many Halloween activities throughout the county.

Trick-or-Treat was moved from Thursday to Monday in Ironton, Hanging Rock and Coal Grove, while, at South Point Elementary School, faculty had to call off the school’s Halloween parade on Friday. A large event with floats and featuring all of the school’s grades, it is usually a popular draw, with crowds lining the streets outside the school to watch.

The district’s other K-5 school, Burlington Elementary, was able to have their parade, though in abbreviated form.

Principal Michael Clay watched the weather up to an hour before the event before making the call, though, just as it was due to start, a light drizzle began.

The school’s students still walked the route outside for parents, opting for a half a lap around, rather than the usual full circle of the building.

Popular costumes included Marvel Comics superheroes, Disney princesses, video game characters and the more traditional witches and vampires.

Faculty also dressed up for the event, with a few teachers going as various colors of scented markers, witches from the film “Hocus Pocus,” while Clay, along with assistant principal Cassie Lunsford, led the parade as security guards on scooters.

Parents lined the sidewalk outside the building, taking photos of the children as they passed.

Clay said that, following the parade, each grade had a Halloween party in their classrooms.