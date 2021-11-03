Concrete work temporarily closes U.S. 23

SOUTH SHORE — Traffic at the U.S. 23 and Ky. 7 (Main Street) intersection at South Shore will be restricted to right turns only today for a concrete paving project.

Contractors closed the U.S. 23 median crossover at the KY 7 intersection on Tuesday to conduct concrete pours in the median. Work will continue until about noon Wednesday. During that time, motorists should expect the following traffic impacts:

Northbound U.S. 23: Thru traffic will use the right slow lane. No left turns to Ky. 7-Main Street (downtown). Right turns to Main Street (across the tracks) open.

Southbound U.S. 23: Thru traffic will use the right slow lane. No left turns to Ky. 7-Main Street (across the tracks). Right turns into Main Street downtown open.

Ky. 7 (Main Street): Approaching U.S. 23 from either direction, right turns only. No left turns across US 23 from Main Street.

The U.S. 23 median and left-turn access should reopen this afternoon, weather permitting. Until then, motorists should seek alternate routes.