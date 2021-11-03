Drugs, weapons recovered at Portsmouth home

PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested after drugs and two handguns were recovered from a Portsmouth home on Thursday.

Sheriff David Thoroughman and Chief Debby Brewer stated that on Thursday, detectives from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and the Portsmouth Police Department assisted the Ohio Adult Parole Authority on a home visit at the residence of Crystal Collier, located at 2030 State Route 139 in Portsmouth.

A search of Collier’s backpack was conducted by parole officers. Inside the backpack parole officers said they located two handguns, one of which was loaded, and clear baggies of suspected methamphetamine. Additionally, parole officers said they located a black lockbox, which was locked. Collier was arrested by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority.

Detectives from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and the Portsmouth Police Department seized the backpack and its contents for possible criminal charges. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the lockbox. Detectives said they located 33 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia within the lockbox.

Thoroughman and Brewer advise that the case will be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury.

Sheriff Thoroughman and Chief Brewer request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, to phone the Task Force tip line at 740-354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.