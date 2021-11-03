EDITORIAL: Season of giving draws near

Halloween is over, the remaining leaves on the trees are falling and, with that, the temperature is dropping.

And with the final months of the year, we are about to move into the holiday season.

Our region is blessed around this time of year to have a number of groups and individuals who go out of their way to help those who are less fortunate.

Whether it is the Chesapeake CMO and its annual Christmas giveaway, a tradition that goes back decades, or Harvest For the Hungry’s Thanksgiving event, which provides meals to those in need, or charity drives by local schools and churches, many work to make the season brighter for others.

As the season approaches, we would like to help promote and cover all of these efforts and help to spread the word on how others can help.

If you have a charitable project or know of someone doing good work, please let us know and we will do our best to feature it in either stories or in our published charity lists.

Send information to heath.harrison@irontontribune.com.