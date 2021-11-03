Elizabeth Bowles

July 29, 1960– Oct. 31, 2021

Elizabeth Jane Bowles, 61, of Ironton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Elizabeth was born July 29, 1960, in Ironton, a daughter to the late Frederick J. (Jr.) and Betty Jean (Dennin) Bowles.

Elizabeth was a 1979 graduate of Ironton High School and retired in 2013 after 20-plus years of working in the visual department at JCPenney.

Elizabeth’s loved her family, but being a mom and grandma was her greatest joy, she was definitely the best Mom and MawMaw in the world and also a wonderful sister to her brothers.

Elizabeth was loved by all who knew her and will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Jeffrey Bowles; and aunt, Juanita Aldridge.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Kimberly Lynd, of Ironton; granddaughter, Hannah Lynd; three brothers, Robert (Mona) Bowles, of Ironton, Mike Bowles and Mark Bowles, both of Texas; as well as her JCPenney family, friends and extended family.

Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Eric Barnes officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be Friday 5 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Bowles family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuenralhome.net.