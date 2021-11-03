Helen Williams

May 4, 1929– Oct. 30, 2021

Helen D. Williams, 92, of Ironton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Oakmont Manor Nursing Home, Ashland, Kentucky.

Mrs. Williams was born May 4, 1929, in Ironton, the daughter of the late Chester and Elsie (Walton) Bibbey.

She was also preceded in death on Aug. 30, 2012 by her husband, Pastor George E. Williams, whom she married Sept. 3, 1950.

Mrs. Williams was a 1947 graduate of Ironton High School and worked as a legal secretary for attorney Don Hopkins in Ironton before becoming a homemaker.

She was a former PTA president at Whitwell Schools and a member of the Eastern Star South Point #404.

Helen enjoyed being a pastor’s wife, and dedicated herself to teaching the youth in Sunday School and was active in the Peacekeepers at church, as well as the youth outreach program.

Mrs. Williams was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved to spend time with her family.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Juanita Winters, Edgar Bibbey, Wanda Cook and Bobby Lee Bibbey; and grandparents who raised her, Charles and Anna (Clifford) Bibbey.

Those left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Kathy (Steve) Thompson and Debbie (Donnie) Hixon, both of Ironton; two grandchildren, Mandy (Darin) Abbott, of South Point and Jenny Hixon, of Ironton; four great-grandchildren, Reece Abbott, Gabbie Hixon Risner, Lillie Hixon Risner and Emily Abbott; two sisters-in-law, Betty Bibbey, of Portsmouth and Lorene Eagle, of Florida; brother-in-law, Robert (Carol) Anderson, of West Virginia; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends who will mourn her passing.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Woodland Cemetery, with Elder Mary Williams officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community of Christ Church, 310 Ellison St., Ironton, OH 45638.

www.tracybrammerfh.com