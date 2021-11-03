LaRose releases final early voting numbers for 2022 election

COLUMBUS — Ohio Sec. of State Frank LaRose said on Monday that 377,399 voters cast their absentee ballot or voted early statewide.

Of those, 172,886 cast their ballot early in-person. This data includes all ballots received and processed through 2 p.m. on Monday. Total absentee and early in-person ballots cast are 17.8 percent (57,100) more than at the same point in November 2019’s election.

Any outstanding absentee ballots had to be postmarked by Monday or delivered to the voter’s respective county board of elections by 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

All absentee ballots received by the county board of elections by the close of polls on Tuesday will be included in the unofficial vote totals released on election night. Outstanding ballots that were postmarked by Monday and received by the county board of elections within 10 days after the election will be included in the final official results that are released upon the conclusion of the official canvass. Every properly cast ballot will be counted, LaRose said.

The secretary of state said Ohio voters enjoy more hours for early in-person voting than voters in 43 other states. Ohio is one of 20 states that offers voting on Saturdays and one of five states that allow for voting on a Sunday.

“Ohioans trust their elections because we make it easy to vote and hard to cheat,” LaRose said. “There is no such thing as an ‘off-year’ election and voters have been proving that by coming out and making their voices heard in this important election over the past four weeks.”