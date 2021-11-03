Property transfers

Published 6:21 am Wednesday, November 3, 2021

By Staff Reports

• Sarah E. Olesen to Patricia Stephens Carduner, Fayette, $26,000
• Sarah E. Olesen to Patricia Stephens Carduner, Fayette, $30,000
• Kimberly Willis Whitman, Victor Brady Willis, James R. Willis, Benjamin C. to Timothy A. Smith and Bettina A. Smith, Ironton, $100,000
• Kenneth L. Everhart aka Kenneth Lusher Everhart and Johnda L. Everhard aka Johnda Lee Everhart, Kitts Hill, $20,411
• Sharon R. Brant to Glen E. Stapleton, Proctorville, $10,500
• Nicole Hall to LGB Properties, LLC, Coal Grove, $85,000
• Tina Saunders to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, Proctorville, $37,067
• Terrasa Gibson to Jesse Colin Keeney, South Point, $23,000
• Estate of Casey E. Kerns to Alexis Kerns, Proctorville, $40,000
• Dale L. and Patricia Hensley to Thomas and Patricia Bishop, COal Grove, $19,575
• Cheryl Denise Cleary, et al. to Timothy P. Edwards and Sera S. Edwards, Ironton, $120,000
• Diana C. Spradling and Paul R. Spradling to Gumercinda Flores and Jose Antonio Lol Xitumul, South Point, $58,000
• Terika Lynn Bledsoe and Phillip Lee Bailey to Charles E. Perdue Jr. and Daiuana M. Perdue, Chesapeake, $165,000
• Brittany A. Al Ahmar and Roy Al Ahmar to Dean Robert Spencer, Proctorville, $180,000
• Cassandra A. Goodwin nka Casandra A. Lawhorn and Kyle S. Lawhorn to Sherry Lynn • Scheuemann and Lawrence David Churchill, South Point, $179,900
• Darrell W. McCarty and Sherri McCarty to Jerry Goody III, Coal Grove, $40,000
• Jaad M. Smith and Lisa Rakes to Erin E. Freese, Chesapeake, $163,000
• Melanie Jill Journell to Jacob Kimberlin and Caitlin Kimberlin, Union, $10,000
• Deborah Reis Leonardson to Carl Blankenship and Phllis Blankenship, Lawrence, $50,000
• Carl Blankenship to Carl Jay Blankenship, Lawrence, $20,000
• Lenore R. Tweel, as Trustee of the Betsy W. Ratcliff Family Trust to Harry L. Rice Jr., Donna Y. Rice, Paula J. Wright and Misty D. Fetters, Proctorville, $25,000
• Randy A. Greathouse and Barbara J. Greathouse to Darrell Austin Ruggles and McKenzie Thompson, South Point, $35,000
• Timothy C. Kleinman and Elaine Kleinman to Megan Murphy, Ironton, $105,000
• Thomas E. Schwab to Bobby Campbell and Lyla Campbell, Ironton, $125,000
• Gail M. Stout to Robert L. Bradley and Debra L. Bradley, Ironton, $80,000
• Steven and Shona Gillette to William Goodenough and Wendy Goodenough, Rome, $20,000
• James D. Hays, Debra Hayes and Dustin Holschuh to Jesse L. Burns and Brittany L. Burns, Proctorville, $100,000
• Gary R. Stanley, Constance Ann Stanley, Bernie D. Stanley and Janet L. to Bryan S. Elliott and Tarah Matney, Proctorville, $85,000
• J.H. & H. Rentals, LLC to Jason C. Ritchie and Erin A. Ritchie, Chesapeake, $62,000
• Matthew and Amanda Nance to Hunter and Natalie Meehling, Scottown, $122,200
• Ronald L. Gullett, reserving life estate to Kimberly Rust, Pedro, $2,000
• Joseph M. aka Joseph McMaster and Angela M. aka Michele McMaster to Thomas E. Jones and Sherry A. Jones, Union, $72,000
• 250 Management LLC to JTP Properties & Salvage, LLC, Ironton, $342,000
• Resource Recovery Company, Inc. to JTP Properties & Salvage, LLC, Ironton, $38,000
• D.V.R., Inc. to DVR Storage LLC, SOuth Point, $1,300,000
• Christopher D. Taylor and Natasha L. Taylor to Brandin D. Jackson, Orel D. Jackson II, Brandi D. Jackson, Louisa B. Clark, South Point, $145,500
• Kenneth Dale Bond to Jakob Anthony Reimer, Ironton, $162,399
• Tyler Staton and Amanda K. Staton to Alyssa R. Ackison and Shayne D. Ackison, Ironton, $110,000
• David Franklin DeBorde and Tanya Kaye DeBorde to Riann Rebekah Malone and Nathaniel Malone, Ironton, $175,000
• Jennifer L. Mach to Muyong Chen and Xiangchai Chen, Proctorville, $312,000
• Lee Pitsenbarger and Amanda Pitsenbarger to Michael G. Rice and Johnda D. Rice, Ironton, $165,000
• Riley Development Company Inc to Evan Salyers and Carly Salyers, Proctorville, $40,000
• Michael E. Viglianco to Lois C. Douglas and Arndold A. Douglas, South Point, $156,000
• Belinda A. Birchfield to Sally A. Caudill, Ironton, $53,500
• Willis E. Chaney to John Thomas, Proctorville, $120,000
• Brent R. Reedy and Afton L. Reedy to Hannah Ngumire and Robert Ngumire, Proctorville, $275,000
• FD South Point Ohio Solida Road, LLC to Exchangeright Net-Leased Portfolio 50 DST, South Point, $1,890,800
• Judy Layman to Zachary Dale Layman, Chesapeake, $36,200
• Janette Harrison and Jill Turner to Jill A. Turner, Rome, $1,000
• James F. Varney and Nancy C. Varney to Adam S. Callicoat, Ironton, $30,000

More News

2021 Lawrence County election results

Ky. Gov. Beshear cuts ribbon on viaduct bridge

Burlington Elementary hosts Halloween parade (WITH GALLERY)

Concrete work temporarily closes U.S. 23

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you plan to get a COVID-19 booster shot?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...