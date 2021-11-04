Lena Crabbs

July 26, 1939–Nov. 4, 2021

Lena Patricia “Pat” Goody Crabbs, 82, of Ironton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Pat was born July 26, 1939, a daughter to the late Floyd and Lola (Neal) Freeman.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Crabbs.

Pat attended South Point Local Schools and was a former driver for Community Action Organization (CAO).

She enjoyed spending time with her family and was a member of the Hanging Rock Church of Jesus Christ.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son, Jack Goody, Jr.; and sister, Bernice McCann.

Those left to cherish her memory are two daughters:

Pamela (Philip) Hall Hines of Felicity, and Cathy Silva, of Hanging Rock; four sons, Mike (Carla) Goody, of Grove City, Sean (Susie) Goody, of Melbourne, Florida, and her twins, Brent Goody, of Hanging Rock and Brett (Hannah) Goody, of Ashland, Kentucky; fourteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends who will mourn her passing.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Hanging Rock Cemetery, Hanging Rock, with Elder Glen Jenkins officiating. Friends may call Sunday, from, 1–2 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 SS. Seventh St., Ironton.

Dinner will follow after the graveside service at Hanging Rock Church of Church in the fellowship hall.

To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.